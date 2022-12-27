Terrifier: Damien Leone Assures "Part 3 Will Be The Scariest"

According to some recent writings from Damien Leone on social media, it looks like we haven't seen the scariest film in the Terrifier series and the appearance of Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton). The 9th Circle, a short horror film directed by Leone back in 2008, became the inspiration for the horrifying yet comedic killer at the center of future films. The spooky atmosphere and iconic personality of Art The Clown are set to bring back his "creep factor" from the short.

Art The Clown began his appearance in feature-length films with All Hallows Eve in 2013. In 2016 the Terrifier franchise would start on Halloween night, as the character of Tara Heyes (Jenna Kanell) finds herself as the obsession of a sadistic murderer known as Art the Clown. In the recent Terrifier 2, After being resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County, where he targets a teenage girl, Sienna (Lauren LaVera), and her younger brother, Jonathan (Elliott Fullam), on Halloween night. Based on Leone's hopes for the third part of the series of films, we may see the director attempt to "recapture the creep factor" that was present in the original short film from 2008. He is also looking to "outdo" the bedroom scene from the most recent film, which has us bracing ourselves for what's ahead.

One of my main goals for Terrifier 3 is to recapture the creep factor present in the original Terrifier short film. That had a genuinely spooky atmosphere that I'm still proud of. If all goes as planned, part 3 will be the scariest Terrifier thus far 👻#terrifier3 #creepy — Damien Leone (@damienleone) December 27, 2022 Show Full Tweet

In replies to his original post, Leone responded to Bill Moseley (House of 1000 Corpses, Repo! The Genetic Opera) with hopes that a potentially bigger budget may just help his dream for the third installment to become a reality. Terrifier has been a unique highlight for horror in recent years, with Stephen King himself saying that Terrifier 2 is "grossin' you out old school." The return of Sienna may also become a reality as Leone replies to praise for her character, saying, "Thank you! And she will!" and that's enough for us to be excited for part 3 already. That last segment of All Hallows Eve is sure to bring along its creep factor to the film, and we can't wait to see what Leone has in store for fans. Terrifier 2 is now available for digital and physical purchase, including a steelbook and a spot on Screambox. Let us know in the comments below what you hope to see in the third film!