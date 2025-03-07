Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: the amateur

The Amateur: New Teaser Trailer And 8 HQ Images Released

A new teaser and eight new images from The Amateur have been released. The new film from 20th Century arrives in theaters on April 11th.

Star-studded lineup features Rami Malek, Laurence Fishburne in a thrilling espionage saga.

The film follows a CIA decoder's quest for revenge after a personal tragedy.

Directed by James Hawes, The Amateur promises intense action and intrigue.

Well, here's a movie we all sort of forgot about. That might have something to do with 20th Century Studios and Disney forgetting to market it, but here we are. For a little while, it looked like the 20th Century was going to be nothing but direct-to-Hulu films, and maybe a few major franchises, but the studio has been doing pretty well. It paid for a good portion of Disney's bills last year with multiple months where it had films that, if they didn't do amazing, did extremely well both critically and commercially. Is Disney looking to have that sort of streak again with The Amateur releasing in April? Maybe this is the sort of movie that has an audience if they know it exists, but they need to know it's out there. We got a new teaser recently and the press site was updated with eight new images as well. This film has a stacked cast, which is always promising.

The Amateur: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Amateur from 20th Century Studios stars Oscar® winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Academy Award® nominee Laurence Fishburne (What's Love Got to Do with It). The all-new espionage thriller opens in theaters nationwide on April 11, 2025. Charlie Heller (Malek) is a brilliant, but deeply introverted decoder for the CIA working out of a basement office at headquarters in Langley whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a London terrorist attack. When his supervisors refuse to take action, he takes matters into his own hands, embarking on a dangerous trek across the globe to track down those responsible, his intelligence serving as the ultimate weapon for eluding his pursuers and achieving his revenge.

The film also stars Rachel Brosnahan, Caitríona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Michael Stuhlbarg, Holt McCallany, Julianne Nicholson, Adrian Martinez, Danny Sapani, and Laurence Fishburne. The Amateur is directed by James Hawes. The screenplay is by Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli based on the novel by Robert Littell. The film is produced by Hutch Parker, p.g.a., Dan Wilson, p.g.a., Rami Malek, Joel B. Michaels, with JJ Hook serving as executive producer.

