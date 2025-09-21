Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: the angry birds 3

The Angry Birds 3 Adds Salish Matter And MrBeast To The Cast

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, and Salish Matter are joining the cast of The Angry Birds 3, with Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox confirmed to reprise their roles.

Article Summary The Angry Birds 3 casts YouTube stars MrBeast and Salish Matter, with Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox returning.

Release date has shifted up to December 23, 2026, moving into a highly competitive holiday movie window.

The franchise’s delay was caused by changing IP rights, with Paramount now set to distribute the new sequel.

Original cast members Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, and Rachel Bloom will reprise their iconic roles.

It seems that influencers and internet personalities are the new stunt casting in animated films. It used to be just a bunch of A-list actors who weren't initially in voiceover work that made the jump, and that was seen as the thing to bring people in. Now, the concept of an A-list actor doesn't exist, and if you want kids to get interested in your animated film, it's time to start stunt casting internet personalities. In the case of The Angry Birds 3, Paramount Pictures is going for one of the biggest, and it was confirmed that Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, would be joining the cast along with Salish Matter, an influencer and the co-founder of "Sincerely Yours," and confirmed that Smosh co-founders Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox are reprising their roles. The release date has also shifted, moving the film from January 29, 2027, to December 23, 2026, which is often considered a prime time spot in terms of release dates.

Paramount must think they have a massive winner with The Angry Birds 3, or they are trying to bury this film because they are opening five days after Avatar: Fire and Ash. It's also going to compete with another animated film from Paramount, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for Squarepants, which is also opening on December 19th. The movie would have had a much better chance of finding an audience in an empty January compared to a busy December. Universal and Blumhouse learned the hard way that it doesn't matter how well your previous films did, you can and will get crushed if you release your movie in the wrong window.

The Angry Birds 3 Was Delayed As The IP Changed Hands

The first film based on the popular mobile game was released in 2016, and while the reviews weren't exactly stellar, the film seemed to hit with audiences and was budgeted well. It made $373M on a budget of $73M and was initially distributed by Sony Pictures. The second film came three years later and was released in 2019 during that buckwild time at the box office. However, it was one of the few movies that didn't find much of an audience at the time and made $152M on a budget of $65M. Again, not terrible, but not nearly as good as the first time around. Ironically, the second film was much better reviewed than the first, but there is a chance that people didn't give the first one a chance or didn't like it, so they didn't see much of a reason to give the sequel a try. Things have been quiet ever since, and apparently, that's because the IP has been changing hands. In April 2025, the reason for the significant delay between the two movies was that the IP was changing hands. Paramount Pictures had the rights, and The Angry Birds 3 will be released in theaters on January 29, 2027. In September, the release date was shifted to December 23, 2026.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 will bring back the primary cast from the first three movies, including Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Rachel Bloom, and Danny McBride, reprising their roles as Red, Chuck, Silver, and Bomb. New cast members reportedly include Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Tim Robinson, Lily James, Marcello Hernandez, Walker Scobell, Sam Richardson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, James Austin Johnson, and Psalm West. However, no specific roles have been given to anyone.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 will be directed by John Rice, who directed the first movie, with a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman, who wrote the second film. Orman is also executive producing along with Toru Nakahara, who also produced Sonic the Hedgehog. Other producers include John Cohen (Despicable Me, The Garfield Movie), Dan Chuba (The Mitchells vs. the Machines), and Carla Connor (The Willoughbys). Rovio and SEGA will produce alongside Namit Malhotra and his production company Prime Focus Studios, in partnership with Flywheel Media, One Cool Group, and dentsu.

