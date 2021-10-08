The Awesome Cast of The 355 Kick Ass in This New Trailer

The marketing for The 355 is picking up again after it ended up getting delayed a year from January 2021 to January 2022. This movie was something that was pitched before everyone saw just how bad Dark Phoenix was and when having Simon Kinberg directing and writing a movie seemed like a good idea, how things change. However, the cast of this movie is pretty freaking amazing, and the concept sounds like a lot of fun. It does look like it's going to change the spy genre in any way, but if we get to watch some of the best female actresses of this generation kicking ass in fancy outfits, sounds good to me. Universal has dropped a new trailer for the movie and also a behind-the-scenes shot, a detailed summary, and a new image.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The 355 – Official Trailer 2 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SV0s2S9reT0&ab_channel=UniversalPictures)

When a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason "Mace" Brown (Oscar®-nominated actress Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger, In the Fade), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Oscar® winner Lupita Nyong'o and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Oscar® winner Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan, X-Men: Days of Future Past), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the opulent auction houses of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed.

The 355, directed by Simon Kinberg, it stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Lupita Nyong' o, Diane Kruger, Sebastian Stan, and Édgar Ramírez. It will be released on January 7, 2022.