Star Wars: Jodie Comer Reflects on Her Rise of Skywalker Cameo

When it comes to watershed moments in Star Wars history, Jodie Comer is happy being a part of answering arguably the biggest question from the sequel trilogy: Who are Rey's (Daisy Ridley) parents? While promoting her upcoming film Free Guy, the Killing Eve star spoke with Entertainment Weekly about when she was approached about the role of Rey's STILL unnamed mother in The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

"It was spectacular," Comer reflected on her time filming. "But I had to keep that a secret for a long, long, long time." It turned out director J.J. Abrams is a fan of her BBC series Killing Eve, in which she plays the assassin Villanelle. Despite not having seen the films, Comer understood the scale of the franchise, admitting it's a "beast of its own." It only took a day of shooting for the flashback sequence of her and Billy Howle to film their scene as Rey's parents, as revealed in the film of her father's relation to Sheev Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid), making her the Emperor's granddaughter.

"Hearing the detail that goes into the makeup and the costumes, it was so eye-opening," Comer said. "Speaking about green screen and visual effects, when I got Star Wars, I was like, 'They'll probably be a lot that I don't see.' But these kind of figures, their mouths move, and they were remote-controlled, and there was so much there that you didn't have to imagine." The timing is more amazing when the actress filmed her part just after Killing Eve season one just completed, and buzz for the BBC drama seriously picked up in later ones. For more on her role in 20th Century Studios' Free Guy, which comes to theaters on August 13, you can go to EW.