The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: New In-Universe Video

There is a new in-universe news report for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes denying that a rabies outbreak is happening in the Capitol.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is continuing its very smart marketing plan of using in-universe videos that are essentially propaganda in the lead-up to the film. This one is another news report that is telling the public that the reports of a rabies outbreak are untrue and that if there is anything wrong, we need to blame the districts and not anything that the Capitol did. It's one of those videos where you're watching it, and it's kind of like watching a news report from early 2020 when people were denying that COVID-19 was real or any other time some evidence was there, but people were insisting that it wasn't. As always, these videos are really interesting in terms of worldbuilding and even more so for people who are unfamiliar with this universe.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins and a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It will be released on November 17th.

