The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes: 2 New In-Universe Special Features

Lionsgate has released two in-universe videos for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes spotlight The Academy and why the Hunger Games occur.

The marketing for The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes has started, and they are going for an in-universe approach, which is interesting. For people unfamiliar with this franchise, these little special features videos that they are doing are ways to explain the world to you that don't feel like it's just reading off text. So far, there are two. One of them is an Academy Orientation video that really pushes who is accepted to the academy and what is expected of them. It features Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blyth), Sejanus Plinth (Josh Andrés Rivera), Casca Highbottom (Peter Dinklage), and Dr Volumnia Gaul (Viola Davis). The second features Lucretius' Lucky' Flickerman (Jason Schwartzman) in the middle of a newscast discussing the upcoming Hunger Games and why they occur.

I always enjoy some excellent in-universe marketing; there is a reason I think The Boys has some of the best marketing in the game. We know how vital propaganda is in this world, and it would be really fun if Lionsgate would really lean into that for the marketing for The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Experience the story of The Hunger Games — 64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray's charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes is directed by Francis Lawrence and stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis. It is based on a novel of the same name by Suzanne Collins and a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. It will be released on November 17th.

