The Ballad of Wallis Island: Official Trailer, 2 Images, And Summary

Believe it or not, the Sundance Film Festival is right around the corner, and some of the movies premiering there already have confirmed theatrical release dates with big distribution companies behind them. Focus Features is usually hanging around Sundance to pick up a movie or two for later in the year, but they also have The Ballad of Wallis Island premiering there, and the movie is already set to be released in March. It looks about what you would expect from a film that is set to premiere during Sundance, but it's got an excellent cast, and it's also got the kind of premise that could leave you laughing while also ugly crying at the same time so we'll have to see. These early spring releases are either excellent or utterly forgettable. They have released the official trailer, two images, and a summary as well.

The Ballad of Wallis Island: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Ballad of Wallis Island follows Charles (Tim Key), an eccentric lottery winner who lives alone on a remote island and dreams of getting his favorite musicians, Mortimer-McGwyer (Carey Mulligan and Tom Basden) back together. His fantasy quickly turns into reality when the bandmates and former lovers accept his invitation to play a private show at his home on Wallis Island. Old tensions resurface as Charles tries desperately to salvage his dream gig.

The Ballad of Wallis Island, directed by James Griffiths, stars Tom Basden, Tim Key, Carey Mulligan, Akemnji Ndifornyen, and Sian Clifford. It will be released on March 28, 2025.