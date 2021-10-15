The Batman Director Matt Reeves Shares a New Image of Selina Kyle

The Batman director Matt Reeves is keeping the hype up for the new trailer that is dropping during DC FanDome tomorrow. The movie got its first look during last year's FanDome, and now that the release date is less than six months away, it makes sense that they would be pushing this movie in particular hard tomorrow. People have been on the edges of their seats waiting for more information on this movie, and we're getting a new trailer tomorrow. Reeves has been keeping the hype up and shared another new image today, this time of Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle.

The Batman hasn't had the easiest ride to the big screen. This is a movie that was initially going to be a Ben Affleck starring and directing production. However, Affleck decided to drop out due to personal issues citing that he thought doing the movie would "cause him to drink himself to death," which is an entirely valid reason to step away. Reeves eventually cast Robert Pattinson to the decry of many fanboys who haven't seen Pattinson in anything but Twilight and eerily mirroring the initial response to Affleck's casting. Now the movie is at the top of many of those same fanboys lists for next year. Funny how that works. We'll have to see how this new trailer looks, but as someone who loves the Planet of the Apes movies that he did, we can probably rest assured that this one is going to be at least decent, if not great.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves (the Planet of the Apes films), stars Robert Pattinson (Tenet, The Lighthouse, Good Time) as Gotham City's vigilante detective, Batman, and billionaire Bruce Wayne; Zoë Kravitz (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mad Max: Fury Road) as Selina Kyle; Paul Dano (Love & Mercy, 12 Years a Slave) as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright (the Hunger Games films) as the GCPD's' James Gordon; John Turturro (the Transformers films) as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard (The Magnificent Seven, Black Mass) as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson (Farewell Amor) as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; with Andy Serkis (the Planet of the Apes films, Black Panther) as Alfred; and Colin Farrell (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Dumbo) as Oswald Cobblepot. It will be released on March 4, 2022.