The Batman Not An Origin Story, Takes Place Early in Bruce's Career

The Batman is one of many productions that were shut down due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Because of that, the cast and production team are getting out there and have time for some interviews. Director Matt Reeves recently spoke to Nerdist and revealed that this will not be an origin story. Instead, The Batman will take place early in his career as The Dark Knight. That also explains why someone as young as Robert Pattinson can get away with playing him.

The Batman Will Explore Bruce's Place in Gotham

"I wanted to do not an origin tale, but a tale that would still acknowledge his origins, in that it formed who he is," Reeves said. "Like this guy, he's majorly struggling, and this is how he's trying to rise above that struggle. But that doesn't mean that he even fully understands, you know. It's that whole idea of the shadow self and what's driving you, and how much of that you can incorporate, and how much of it you're doing that you're unaware of."

"There's something in there that feels very psychological, very emotional, and it felt like there was a way of exploring that along with the corruption in this place, Gotham. That feels very current. I think it always does. There's almost no time when you can't do a story about corruption. But today, it still seems incredibly resonant and maybe, from my perspective, maybe more so than maybe at other time."

Honestly, this is great to hear. Even though we aren't out of the woods yet, hopefully, this means we don't have to see his parents gunned down yet again. At this point, if you don't know what happened to Bruce Wayne when he was a child, you shouldn't be walking into the theater to see this. Here is hoping Matt Reeves avoids temptation and skips it. The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, John Turturro, Coin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Peter Sarsgaard, Jeffery Wright, Max and Charlie Carver, and more opens on June 25, 2021.