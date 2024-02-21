Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Barry Keoghan, the batman 2, The Batman Part II

The Batman Part II: Interview Seems To Confirm Barry Keoghan's Return

In a new interview, it appears to confirm that Barry Keoghan will be returning as the Joker in The Batman Part II.

Article Summary Barry Keoghan hints at his return as Joker in The Batman Part II in Vanity Fair interview.

The actor discusses looking for roles that challenge and push him artistically.

The Batman faced development and casting hurdles before its successful release.

The Batman Part II set for 2025 release with The Penguin spin-off arriving soon.

Barry Keoghan is having an excellent fall and spring season, with Saltburn doing very well by the nature of essentially going viral and everyone starting to talk about it. Keoghan has been popping up in many excellent movies for a long time now, and it's really good that people are finally starting to recognize not only his talent but also his versatility. DC fans were excited when Keoghan made a very brief appearance as the Joker at the end of The Batman, but it was unclear whether or not he was returning for the sequel. However, in an extensive interview with Vanity Fair, Keoghan was asked about his miniseries that's in the works, Masters of the Air, but also about playing the Joker in The Batman Part II and what he wants his career to look like. Keoghan didn't address the DC film, likely because it seems like it's still in the scripting phase, but his answer about what kind of roles he wants to take on and what he wants his career to look like going forward. That could indicate what drew him to playing the Joker.

"The filmmaker and the role and the story are the three boxes that need ticking," Keoghan said. "I just want to collaborate with people who are out there trying to bring a new approach to it, people that want to take risks. I also want to be challenged and put to the test where I push my limits and learn on the gig. For me, I physically want to go somewhere. I want to physically change and take on a certain walk or a certain voice and really do a character piece. With Banshees, in contrast to Saltburn, I felt there was a range there, but I feel I've just arrived in that sense. Artistically, I'm really comfortable with digging deeper to kind of push myself and bring in some more raw emotion—really break myself down trying to search and discover new performances. But it's just to have fun and have a legacy and have good recognition, and to enjoy it. And to get from what I'm seeking, which is fulfillment and a place of peace."

The Batman Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time [And That's Good]

The Batman had a bit of a rocky road making its way to the big screen. The film began some level of development when Ben Affleck joined the DC Universe in 2013, and it was reported that he would star, write, produce, and direct the film. However, as time went on, Affleck pulled away from the title, and by the time January 2017 rolled around, Affleck was only set to star in the film, and in February 2017, Matt Reeves was brought on to direct. There were reports about how connected the film would be to the larger DC Universe, but when Affleck entered rehab in August 2018 and by January 2019, it was confirmed that Affleck was no longer starring as Bruce Wayne. In May 2019, Robert Pattinson was cast as Batman in the film, with plenty of backlash from fans that echoed the backlash Affleck received when he was cast back in 2013. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

With a new actor on board, things began to move much faster. While The Batman did get caught up in COVID-related production delays in March 2020, it eventually made it into post-production and was ultimately released on March 4, 2022. The film gained a lot of critical praise, including plenty of people praising Pattinson for his performance [how's that egg on your face?] and made $772 million at the worldwide box office. In April 2022, The Batman Part II was announced, but much like the first film, it appears that no one involved is in the mood to rush this film. It worked with the first film; they might as well do it again for this one. The Batman Part II will be released on October 3, 2025. However, The Penguin spin-off show will be here sooner as it is set to stream on Max later this year.

