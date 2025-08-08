Posted in: Movies | Tagged: The Batman Part II

The Batman Part II Will Begin Shooting In Spring 2026

Warner Bros. confirmed that The Batman Part II will start shooting in spring 2026. The film currently has a release date of October 7, 2027.

Development faced delays, but the script is now finished and rewrites are expected over nine months.

Director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin are ensuring a quality sequel, with Robert Pattinson set to return.

Rumors have swirled over delays, but Warner Bros. confirms the film remains a key part of DC’s schedule.

The Batman Part II is turning into one of those annoying projects where everyone thinks they see a fire, runs rumors that don't have any merit to them, and get themselves all wound up for no reason. The wait between these two films will be about five and a half years, which isn't a short amount of time, but it also isn't half a lifetime that people seem to think it is. Perhaps this has something to do with the fact that we were coming out of the pandemic and our sense of time was still incredibly wonky. 2020 somehow feels like a fever dream we had half a lifetime ago and something that happened last week at the same time.

Or maybe Warner Bros. shot itself in the foot by giving the movie a release date with no script. If they had just confirmed that the movie was in development and stopped right there, maybe people wouldn't think the world was falling. Instead, they announced the release dates for 2025, 2026, and now 2027. Either way, the script was finished last month, and Warner Bros. has thrown out another production start date: spring 2026. In the notes from the recent earnings call, Warner Bros. spoke about several high-profile DC projects for both film and streaming.

"In film, James Gunn is busy preparing the next installments of the DC super family, including Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026), and the next Wonder Woman. In addition, The Batman II (2027) is preparing to begin shooting next spring, among several other projects in development. The 10-year vision for the DC universe also includes an exciting array of television projects, including The Penguin, the upcoming new season of 'Peacemaker,' and the debut of 'Lanterns' in 2026. In a precise and measured way, the DC franchise will increasingly overlay across the studio's broader efforts: from film and TV to consumer products, games, experiences and social." reads the shareholder note (via Deadline).

The Batman Part II had a late 2027 release date, so an early 2026 start time is plenty of time. It's very clear that director Matt Reeves and his writing partner Mattson Tomlin will not turn in a half-assed script. So they have nine months to do rewrites (because no first draft is perfect), do a bunch of pre-production work, and wait for star Robert Pattinson to become available. Pattinson's schedule basically means he'll be going from The Odyssey to Dune: Part Three to The Batman Part II almost back to back. By the time The Batman Part II wraps up, Pattinson will have to jump into press for The Odyssey. That sounds like a lot, but three massive projects like this all taking place so close together is how things come together sometimes.

The Batman Part II Is Taking Its Sweet Time, And That's Fine

The Batman Part II was officially announced at CinemaCon in April 2022, and things have been all over the place ever since. Fans have been seeing smoke everywhere, and while timelines change, Warner Bros. kept delaying the film instead of just pulling it from the schedule and giving it a more solid release date when everyone involved knew things were ready to go. The constant delays have led to all sorts of rumors about this movie to the point that James Gunn has had to make multiple public statements assuring everyone that the film is happening and they were just waiting for the script from director Matt Reeves and Mattson Tomlin.

At the end of June, we had some movement that would finally make people calm down. Reeves took to social media today with Tomlin and shared a picture of a piece of paper with a Batman logo on it. It appears the first draft of the script for The Batman Part II is probably done. Now, this is only a first draft since Gunn has been pretty upfront that they hadn't recieved any drafts yet so there is still more work to be done, but any creative writer will tell you that you can't edit or improve what doesn't exist, so a first draft that needs a lot of improvement is better than no draft at all. At the time of writing, The Batman Part II has a release date of October 7, 2027.

