The Bikeriders Removed From Release Schedule Due To SAG-AFTRA Strike

The Bikeriders, which premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, won't be released on December 1st and has been removed from the schedule.

It seems that another movie has decided not to take a chance on a theatrical release with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA, but this one is interesting because the film has already premiered. The Bikeriders has been seen not only by the press who attended the Telluride Fim Festival and others but also by Academy members. So, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the decision to pull the film from its intended release date of December 1st. Studios continue to refuse to end the strike with actors without giving them things like "livable wages" or "not stealing their likeness and using AI versions of it for the rest of forever without their knowledge or content"–just little things like that.

The delay could also be reacting to other circumstances like The Creator not doing well, which came from the same studio and couldn't find an audience on director hype alone. Or the fact that Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is opening that weekend too, and we all just saw what happened last weekend with Taylor Swift: Eras Tour. If you guys thought Swifties were nuts, the Beyhive is on another level. According to the report from THR, 20th Century and New Regency still intend for the film to be an awards contender. However, they could get away with an extremely limited release in just Los Angeles and New York for a week at the end of the year if the strike goes on through November and into December, then release The Bikeriders wide in early 2024. You only need to play for a week in those two cities within the stated year to qualify for the awards season. They could pull off a limited release like that very quickly and quietly while waiting to push the film to general audiences once studios decide that actors are worth paying livable wages and having basic control of their own likeness.

The Bikeriders: Cast List, Summary, Release Date

From writer-director Jeff Nichols (Loving, Midnight Special, Mud), 20th Century Studios, and New Regency, The Bikeriders is a furious drama following the rise of a fictional 1960s Midwestern motorcycle club through the lives of its members, starring Jodie Comer (Killing Eve, The Last Duel), Austin Butler (Elvis) and Tom Hardy (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant).

Inspired by Danny Lyon's iconic book of photography, The Bikeriders immerses you in the look, feel, and sounds of the bare-knuckled, grease-covered subculture of '60s motorcycle riders. Kathy (Comer), a strong-willed member of the Vandals who's married to a wild, reckless bikerider named Benny (Butler), recounts the Vandals' evolution over the course of a decade, beginning as a local club of outsiders united by good times, rumbling bikes, and respect for their strong, steady leader Johnny (Hardy). Over the years, Kathy tries her best to navigate her husband's untamed nature and his allegiance to Johnny, with whom she feels she must compete for Benny's attention. As life in the Vandals gets more dangerous, and the club threatens to become a more sinister gang, Kathy, Benny, and Johnny are forced to make choices about their loyalty to the club and to each other.

The cast, most of whom did their own riding on an array of period-correct bikes, also includes Michael Shannon (Bullet Train), Mike Faist (West Side Story), Boyd Holbrook (Logan), and Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead). Sarah Green, p.g.a., Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan are the producers. Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Sam Hanson, David Kern, and Fred Berger are the executive producers. The Bikeriders currently doesn't have a release date.

