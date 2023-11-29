Posted in: Blumhouse, Movies | Tagged: ethan hawke, the black phone, The Black Phone 2

The Black Phone 2: Sequel Will See The Return Of…Well, Everyone

The Black Phone 2 is bringing back pretty much the entire cast from the first film. Blumhouse will release the sequel on June 27th, 2025.

The Black Phone 2 was recently announced by Blumhouse, and at the time, it was a mystery how they would continue the story from the first film. We now know who from the first film will return to the cast; the answer is everyone. Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and Miguel Mora will all return for the sequel. The sequel is set to come to theaters on June 27th, 2025. The first film was directed by Scott Derrickson and co-written by Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill. It made $161 million worldwide. The two are returning to write and produce the sequel—no word yet on who will direct the film. Deadline broke the news of the cast returning.

The Black Phone 2 Brings Everyone Back

When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney.

So, I loved the first film, but I cannot for the life of me think what the sequel could be. Spoilers for The Black Phone, but Ethan Hawke's killer, The Grabber, died a gruesome death at the end of the first one. I guess the kids, played by Thames and McGraw, could be having flashbacks or something, but other than that, I am struggling to come up with what the story could be with so much of that original cast coming back. I guess we will find out eventually—more on this as we learn it.

