The Black Phone Sequel Dated For June 27th, 2025 By Blumhouse

The Black Phone is getting a sequel, and maybe more than that. Universal and Blumhouse have dated part 2 for June 2025.

The Black Phone came out in 2022 and was a big hit for Blumhouse, grossing $160 million worldwide. It starred Ethan Hawke as The Grabber, a child abductor in the 70's. It also starred Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and James Ransone. It was based on a short story by Joe Hill and directed by Scott Derrickson. Now, according to Variety, a sequel is in the works. The Black Phone 2 will be released on June 27th, 2025. They seem to be turning this into a franchise to join M3gan and The Exorcist, and after this weekend, Five Nights At Freddy's. M3gan 2 and The Exorcist: Deceiver are both due out in 2025 as well.

The Black Phone 2? Sure. A Franchise? Not So Sure

The phone is dead. And it's ringing. Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller, The Black Phone. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney.

No casting information is available yet, and they don't even know who is writing and directing the thing yet. I can totally see them producing a sequel to The Black Phone, but a whole franchise? That seems pretty questionable. Spoilers for the original, but The Grabber died. So, if someone took up the mantle, I can see that making sense, but having multiple people do it if it continues past a part 2 will get boring quickly—more on this as we learn it, of course.

