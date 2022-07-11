The Black Phone Comes To Digital On-Demand This Friday

The Black Phone, the excellent summer horror/thriller from Scott Derrickson, is coming to digital On-Demand services this Friday. The film, which has crossed the $100 million line at the worldwide box office, is still in theaters, but smartly Blumhouse and Universal are bringing it to home audiences as well. It stars Ethan Hawke, Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and James Ransone and features a script from Derrickson and frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill.

The Black Phone Is The Most Complete Film Of The Summer

"Director Scott Derrickson returns to his terror roots and partners again with the foremost brand in the genre, Blumhouse, with a new horror thriller. Finney Shaw, a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement where screaming is of little use. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer's previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn't happen to Finney. Starring four-time Oscar® nominee Ethan Hawke in the most terrifying role of his career and introducing Mason Thames in his first-ever film role, The Black Phone is produced, directed, and co-written by Scott Derrickson; the writer-director of Sinister, The Exorcism of Emily Rose and Marvel's Doctor Strange."

I loved this film, and it deserves all of its praise. This has some of the best child acting you will find in a movie this year, and Ethan Hawke turned in a very memorable performance as The Grabber, who will be the most popular cringe Halloween costume of 2022. Look for this one to be standing at the end of the year on many best-of lists. Find out for yourself in theaters now or when The Black Phone hits digital On-Demand services this coming Friday.