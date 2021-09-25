The Black Phone Poster Introduces Us To Ethan Hawke's Creepy Killer

The Black Phone is presenting at Fantastic Fest tonight, and ahead of that, the first poster for the horror film has debuted online. Starring Ethan Hawke as sadistic killer "The Grabber," the film also stars James Ransone, Jeremy Davies, Mason Thames, and Madeleine McGraw. The film is directed by Scott Derrickson, who penned the script with his frequent partner Robert Cargill. "After being abducted by a child killer and locked in a soundproof basement, a 13-year-old boy starts receiving calls on a disconnected phone from the killer's previous victims." This one also got a ton of buzz coming out of CinemaCon last month. Check out the creepy poster below.

The Black Phone Poster Wins Creepy Poster Of The Year

This is adapted from a 2004 short story by Joe Hill. Here is the synopsis of that story: "Imogene is young and beautiful. She kisses like a movie star and knows everything about every film ever made. She's also dead and waiting in the Rosebud Theater for Alec Sheldon one afternoon in 1945. Arthur Roth is a lonely kid with big ideas and a gift for attracting abuse. It isn't easy to make friends when you're the only inflatable boy in town. Francis is unhappy. Francis was human once, but that was then. Now he's an eight-foot-tall locust, and everyone in Calliphora will tremble when they hear him sing. John Finney is locked in a basement that's stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is an antique telephone, long since disconnected, but which rings at night with calls from the dead."

I cannot wait for this one. Jason Blum said it's the creepiest film Blumhouse has ever done, and Ethan Hawke is going to dazzle as the kidnapper. We will all find out on January 28th, 2022.