Carlson Young's The Blazing World Will Arrive Next Month

Actor turned screenwriter, and director Carlson Young will get to share her cinematic vision of The Blazing World next month, and we're fully prepared for the Sundance Film Festival-worthy project.

The upcoming fantasy thriller is based on the 1666 work of prose fiction by the English writer Margaret Cavendish, with a modern reinvention almost completely helmed by the MTV Scream alum, Young. After being a major power player in the successful choices behind Scream, the star crafted her own short film (which initially dropped on Amazon). It sparked the eventual feature film as a NEXT selection at Sundance.

The official synopsis for The Blazing World notes, "Decades after the accidental drowning of her twin sister, a self-destructive young woman returns to her family home, finding herself drawn to an alternate dimension where her sister may still be alive." Now, months after the Sundance premiere, Vertical Entertainment has picked up the film (with housed notable titles like In A Relationship and Four Good Days) for the North American release, as recently reported by Deadline.

The site also shares a statement from Vertical Entertainment co-president Rich Goldberg who told the publication, "We're thrilled to bring Carlson Young's unique vision to audiences and introduce her as a filmmaker to watch. Her fantasy thriller bursts off the screen, and we're excited to take viewers on this twisted journey exploring memory and imagination."

The Blazing World is also noted to have been pitched by Young as a trilogy event, leaving the door open for other stories to depict her interpretation of something so influential in her own creativity. Young stars as The Blazing World's leading lady Margaret Winter, with other cast members that include Udo Kier, Dermot Mulroney, Vinessa Shaw, and fellow Scream alum, John Karna.

The film is currently set for a day-and-date release of October 15, meaning the dark exploration of humanity will be a title you'll likely want to check out in the spirit of Halloween.