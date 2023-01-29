The Boogeyman Trailer & Poster Debut During NFC Title Game A week after it was granted a theatrical release, here is the trailer and poster for the Stephen King adaptation The Boogeyman.

The Boogeyman was granted a theatrical release only a week ago, and the Stephen King adaptation already has a trailer and poster. The trailer debuted during today's NFC Championship Game. The film was initially supposed to debut on Hulu, but 20th Century Studios has been more bullish on the movie after a few strong test screenings. The film is directed by Rob Savage and written by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, with Mark Heyman. It stars Chris Messina, Sophie Thatcher, Marin Ireland, and David Dastmalchian. Obviously, studios are scrambling to get as much horror into cinemas as possible, as it has been proven over the last 24 months that the genre is one of the biggest sure things out there. The trailer is below.

The Boogeyman Looks Strong

The Boogeyman was published in The Night Shift short story collection in 1978, which has also seen Children of the Corn, Maximum Overdrive, Sometimes They Come Back, and more already adapted. "The original short was truly scary and dealt with a man's visit to a psychiatrist where he recounted how his children were each killed by the title character. The story follows a teenage girl who's still reeling from the tragic death of their mother and finds herself and her brother plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggling to get their grieving father to pay attention before it's too late." Thatcher is one of the big names in town right now after her star-making turn on Yellowjackets, and pairing her with Messina is a genius move.

At this point, Stephen King has to be the most adapted author of all, right? Every single week I feel like I write another two articles about one of his somethings being adapted. I honestly cannot keep them all straight anymore. Good for him, though I would argue it should be quality over quantity.

The Boogeyman hits theaters on June 2nd.