Scary Movie 6 Star Addresses the Status of Cindy and Brenda

Scary Movie 6 star Regina Hall discusses her return to the franchise and the consistent dynamic between Cindy and Brenda.

Article Summary Regina Hall and Anna Faris return as Brenda and Cindy in Scary Movie 6, reuniting the fan-favorite duo.

The new sequel brings back the Wayans brothers both behind and in front of the camera with original stars.

Regina Hall says the Brenda-Cindy dynamic remains unchanged and just as irreverent for Scary Movie 6.

Scary Movie 6 is set for theatrical release in summer 2026, promising classic parody and nostalgia.

Scary Movie fans already know that the iconic comedy franchise is officially coming back for a sixth installment, and that this time, the beloved duo from the first four installments is finally back at the center of the chaos. Because as of now, the next Scary Movie film, set for a summer 2026 theatrical release, reunites stars Regina Hall and Anna Faris in the roles that helped turn the series into a staple for horror fans who like their scares with an abundance of absurdity. And yes, we're absolutely thrilled about their return.

Speaking with Variety about stepping back into Brenda's shoes, Hall explained, "I read the script, and it was really funny. I knew what they were intending to do. I always think a work of art is in flux until it's done and in someone's hands; you just never know. But the original cast coming back was exciting. Having the Wayans involved again, and Anna Faris too, Brenda can't live without Cindy. And she's no better a friend to Cindy this time than she was before, even though they're still best friends." She then added, "I think the nostalgia and timing just made it feel right. It was a good time to do something so broad and fun. I read the script and thought, 'This is funny.' And I think something is refreshing about doing something a little bit irreverent right now."

Everything We Know About Scary Movie 6 So Far

Scary Movie 6 will be the sixth installment in the series, but the fifth to follow Cindy after attempting to revamp the franchise during its fifth installment in 2013. Across those other entries, the franchise became known for sending up major horror hits like Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Grudge, and a rotating slate of whatever was dominating the genre at the time, blending them together into one long panic attack of sight gags, jump scares, and a non-stop barrage of pop culture riffs.

This new installment reunites the Wayans brothers behind the camera and in front of it, with Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans back as Shorty Meeks and Ray Wilkins, joined once again by Hall, Faris, and fellow originals Jon Abrahams, Lochlyn Munro, Dave Sheridan, Cheri Oteri, and Chris Elliott. New additions like Damon Wayans Jr and Heidi Gardner round out the ensemble, while director Michael Tiddes takes the helm under the Miramax and Paramount partnership that is backing the revival.

With cameras rolling in Atlanta and a wave of familiar faces back in the mix, Scary Movie 6 is already shaping up as a return to form ahead of its theatrical release on June 12, 2026.

