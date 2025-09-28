Posted in: Batman, Max, Movies, TV, Warner Bros | Tagged:

The Brave and the Bold Script: James Gunn Says "I Like Where We Are"

DC Studios co-chief James Gunn says "plenty of things in flux" for The Brave and the Bold, but "I like where we are" with the script.

Andy Muschietti is still attached as director despite uncertainty after The Flash's disappointing box office.

Gunn hints at high interest from actors to play Batman, but gives no clues on casting or Damian Wayne's status.

The Brave and the Bold will introduce a new Batman and explore the complex father-son dynamic with Damian Wayne.

While all eyes might be on The Batman Part II when it comes to everyone's favorite emotionally damaged billionaire, there is another version of Bruce Wayne gearing up top join the DC Universe at some point. The Brave and the Bold was part of the initial announcement of movies and television shows, but it's also a project that has been stumbling a bit ever since. Before The Flash was released, Andy Muschietti signing on to direct seemed like a good thing, now it's a bit more up in the air. The last we heard, the movie has a new writer, but we don't know anything about it. DC Studios co-chief James Gunn still isn't revealing any specifics, but he did say in an interview with IGN that. "The Brave and the Bold script, I like where we are."

When pressed on casting decisions for Bruce Wayne since Damian Wayne is supposed to be in this film and that would mean Bruce would have to be in his 30s, Gunn isn't confirming anything. It sounds like some things have shifted, but there is a line out of the door of people who want to suit up for The Brave and the Bold.

"No, I think you have to wait to see the movie. Some things have changed. Plenty of things are in flux on what his situation is with his parentage and all that stuff, so I wouldn't take any of it – Yeah, I mean, the actor who wants to… Listen, first of all, I can't tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman. I think you'd have a harder time finding actors who don't want to be Batman. He's the one character everyone wants to play. That's the truth."

When pushed a little further about whetehr or not any of these comments seem to indicate whether or not Damian is still in the film, Gunn didn't give a straight answers, "I think you have to wait to see exactly what's happening."

The Brave and the Bold Brings A New Batman To The DC Universe

The Brave and the Bold was one of the first big projects announced in the first round of DC projects in January 2023. James Gunn said that the project would introduce not only Batman to the DC Universe but "the Bat-family" and specifically the Damian Wayne version of Robin. Damian is the biological son of Bruce and is described by Gunn as "our favorite Robin," "a little son of a bitch," an "assassin" and a "murderer." The movie will follow the plotline where Bruce is unaware of Damian's existence until Damian is ten years old, and it will come, "It's a very strange sort of father-son story about the two of them," according to Gunn.

The Brave and the Bold will be inspired by the comic series of the same name, and in June 2023, it was announced that director Andy Muschietti would be helming the project. Before The Flash was released, that probably sounded like a good idea. Still, after that, the film became one of the biggest bombs in recent memory, and that is saying something: people were suddenly a lot less excited about this project.

