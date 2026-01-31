Posted in: Batman, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: james gunn, The Brave and the Bold

The Brave and the Bold: Universe Is "Rife With Incorrect Information"

James Gunn says that, when it comes to anything you've heard about The Brave and the Bold, "the universe is rife with incorrect information."

There is a massive downside to announcing a slate of films and television shows ahead of time: things might be moving at a completely normal pace for what the studio is planning and what is expected from movies in general, but because the information is out there, people start losing their minds. Both of the Batman films in the next era of the DC Universe have suffered from this sort of problem. The Batman: Part II has taken the harder hit, but The Brave and the Bold have seen some of this as well. James Gunn isn't going to remain quiet on social media if he's able to clear anything up, and when a fan asked on Threads if The Brave and the Bold will film in 2027, Gunn replied, "The universe is rife with incorrect information about the Brave and the Bold on every level."

Someone else mentioned Christina Hodson, as it was recently announced that she would be working on the script for The Brave and the Bold. A bunch of the usual suspects got really annoying about it, which they also mentioned.

"I will only say anyone maligning Christina Hodson's screenwriting skills has almost certainly never read an actual screenplay by Christina Hodson – she's one of the writers who was with us early in the DCU planning stages. I don't think you can judge my writing based on films others directed, as massive liberties are sometimes taken," Gunn wrote.

The Brave and the Bold Brings A New Batman To The DC Universe

The Brave and the Bold was one of the first big projects announced in the first round of DC projects in January 2023. James Gunn said that the project would introduce not only Batman to the DC Universe but also "the Bat-family," specifically the Damian Wayne version of Robin. Damian is the biological son of Bruce and is described by Gunn as "our favorite Robin," "a little son of a bitch," an "assassin," and a "murderer." The movie will follow the plotline where Bruce is unaware of Damian's existence until Damian is ten years old, and it will come, "It's a very strange sort of father-son story about the two of them," according to Gunn.

The Brave and the Bold will be inspired by the comic series of the same name. In June 2023, it was announced that director Andy Muschietti would be helming the project. Before The Flash was released, that probably sounded like a good idea. Still, after that, the film became one of the biggest bombs in recent memory, and that is saying something: people were suddenly a lot less excited about this project. According to an update provided by Gunn in September 2025, it appears that there may have been some changes to the script over the last two years. It sounded like Damian might not be involved, but why call the movie The Brave and the Bold if you're not going to introduce Damian?

