The Brave And The Bold: Christina Hodson Will Write The Script

Christina Hodson will officially write the script for The Brave and the Bold, with Andy Muschietti still set to direct.

The film will introduce a new Batman and focus on the Damian Wayne version of Robin in the DC Universe.

James Gunn describes the story as a unique father-son dynamic, with Damian depicted as an assassin and murderer.

The Brave and the Bold draws inspiration from the comic series and remains a key project in DC’s upcoming slate.

Back in October, James Gunn took to social media and said it would be a couple of months before we got any new information about The Brave and the Bold. For a hot minute there, it seemed like the film was well on its way, but now its trajectory seems a bit more ambiguous, but that's not a bad thing. If there's one thing this new era of the DC Universe needs to not do, it's rush projects out the door, and it's not like they don't have a Batman property out there in the works. Now we have some of that information that was being teased. As confirmed via The Wrap, Christina Hodson will write the script for The Brave and the Bold, with Andy Muschietti still set to direct. Some people are going to be really annoying about this because some of Hodson's work hasn't been great (The Flash) while ignoring the pieces that are (Bumblebee, most of Birds of Prey).

The Brave and the Bold Brings A New Batman To The DC Universe

The Brave and the Bold was one of the first big projects announced in the first round of DC projects in January 2023. James Gunn said that the project would introduce not only Batman to the DC Universe but also "the Bat-family," specifically the Damian Wayne version of Robin. Damian is the biological son of Bruce and is described by Gunn as "our favorite Robin," "a little son of a bitch," an "assassin," and a "murderer." The movie will follow the plotline where Bruce is unaware of Damian's existence until Damian is ten years old, and it will come, "It's a very strange sort of father-son story about the two of them," according to Gunn.

The Brave and the Bold will be inspired by the comic series of the same name. In June 2023, it was announced that director Andy Muschietti would be helming the project. Before The Flash was released, that probably sounded like a good idea. Still, after that, the film became one of the biggest bombs in recent memory, and that is saying something: people were suddenly a lot less excited about this project. According to an update provided by Gunn in September 2025, it appears that there may have been some changes to the script over the last two years. It sounded like Damian might not be involved, but why call the movie The Brave and the Bold if you're not going to introduce Damian?

