The Compatriots: Festival Favourite Comedy Coming to VOD

Director Spencer Cohen's debut feature, The Compatriots, a festival favourite comedy about dreamers and immigrants, is out on VOD in September.

Directed by Spencer Cohen and inspired by his own friendship with a Peruvian Dreamer, Alberto Sayan.

The film explores immigration, identity, belonging, and LGBTQIA+ themes with wit and empathy.

Release coincides with Citizen Day, underscoring the ongoing relevance of immigrant stories in America.

Blue Harbor Entertainment announced today that it will release heartfelt comedy The Compatriots on VOD nationwide in the US and Canada on September 16. A VOD release in the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and more territories will follow. The Compatriots' release also coincides with Citizen Day in the United States (Sept 17th, 2025) and highlights the continuing relevance and resonance of stories about immigration, identity, and belonging in American cinema.

The Compatriots offers audiences an intimate look at the personal struggles faced by undocumented immigrants, particularly those who arrived as children and face deportation to countries they don't remember, and was inspired by Cohen's best friend Alberto Sayan, a Dreamer from Peru whom Cohen met during middle school in Natick, MA.

"Dreamers are not an abstract concept; they are our neighbors, nurses, teachers and in my case, my best friend Alberto." said director Spencer Cohen. "They are integral parts of our communities, and they deserve to feel safe in the country they call home. After watching our film I hope audiences will see Javi as their best friend and fight for policies that give permanent protection and status to the millions of people just like him in this country. Most Americans are here because their family sought solace in this nation and now that we are here we need to extend an arm to lift our fellow compatriots up."

"We are honored to be collaborating with Spencer Cohen on his deeply personal and inspiring debut, " said Blue Harbor Entertainment. "The Compatriots shines a light on immigration, identity, and belonging at a moment when these themes resonate profoundly across the country. Releasing the film in alignment with Citizen's Day underscores our commitment to supporting meaningful stories and sharing them with audiences who are searching for connection, empathy, and hope during these turbulent times."

Directed by Spencer Cohen in his narrative feature directorial debut, award-winning festival favorite The Compatriots features Rafael Silva (Don't Look Up) and Denis Shepherd (Paradise Lost) alongside Dakota Lustick (Dexter: New Blood, The Holdovers), Caroline Portu (Love, Weddings & Other Disasters), Jaison Hunter (Wu-Tang: An American Saga), and Brandon Grimes (PansyVision). The film is produced by Jennifer Potts and Alberto Sayan.

A nuanced portrayal of immigration, friendship, and LGBTQIA+ experiences, THE COMPATRIOTS follows Javi (Rafael Silva), an undocumented immigrant facing deportation, who unexpectedly reunites with his estranged best friend Hunter (Denis Shepherd), a vivacious bachelor seeking deeper connections. Together, they embark on a heartfelt journey to prevent Javi's expulsion from the only country he has ever called home.

