Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: 20th century studios, lucasfilm, rogue one, rogue one: a star wars story, star wars, the creator

Gareth Edwards Says There Is A lot Of "Inaccuracy" About Rogue One

The Creator director, Gareth Edwards, says "there is so much inaccuracy" about the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story production.

It seems that The Creator director Gareth Edwards might have reached his limit regarding questions about Star Wars. Back in 2016, Edwards was the director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the best Star Wars movie [don't @ me] and the first spin-off film in a long list of planned films. Everything about this film was just a little different, and it was enough to make everyone involved nervous. When announcements came down that Tony Gilroy was brought on to do five weeks of reshoots and possibly retool most of the movie, the internet ran with it, and they have been running with it since. Edwards is releasing The Creator this week, and so many people are trying to get him to give all the dirt on what went down on the Rogue One set. With so many people asking, it seems that Edwards wanted to lay some things down, and specifically, he wanted to tell everyone that most of what is out there about the film isn't right. In an interview with KCRW's The Business (via The Hollywood Reporter), Edwards straight up said most of what is out here on these here internets about Rogue One's production is inaccurate.

"The stuff that is out there on the internet about what happened on that film — there is so much inaccuracy about the whole thing," Edwards said. "Tony came in, and he did a lot of great work, for sure. No doubt about it. But we all worked together until the last minute of that movie. … The very last thing that we filmed in the pickup shoot was the Darth Vader corridor scene. I did all of that stuff."

Much like his previous interviews, Edwards refused to be the type of person who is presented with a massive opportunity and then comes out and complains about it. He continues to say that it was "a dream come true" to direct Rogue One and that he is "proud of the movie we all made."

"Someone who gets that opportunity to make a Star Wars film and then starts complaining about it, I don't think many people have that much empathy for that kind of person. I so don't want to be them. It was a dream come true. I'm proud of the movie we all made," said Edwards. "What goes into Fight Club stays in Fight Club kind of thing. It's like that. I just want to sound grateful for what happened and not talk negatively about anything."

That last sentence is a bit strangely worded and doesn't sit right with me, but it seems like Edwards really doesn't want to talk about this anymore, so maybe it's time to stop asking. Maybe someday, we'll find out what changed between Gilroy coming onto the movie and what could have been, but that doesn't matter. That isn't the movie that was made, and ruminating on what could have been isn't good for anyone. Edwards is out here releasing a really fantastic film and wanting to change blockbuster filmmaking as we know it, but we keep asking him about Star Wars. Maybe it's time to stop.

The Creator: Cast List, Release Date, Summary

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman. It will be released in theaters on September 29th.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy line into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!