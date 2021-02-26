Super 8 Is Coming To 4K Blu-ray On May 25th For Its 10th Anniversary

J.J. Abrams may be working on Superman, but it is his 10-year-old film that will make waves in May. Super 8, the director's homage to Spielberg filmmaking and the film that may have inspired The Duffer Bros. to create Stranger Things, is coming to 4K Blu-ray to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The disc will be loaded with special features, though none of them seems to be new and were previously available. This film should really pop on the format and is one of the films I have wished for since the format was introduced. You can see the cover for Super 8 down below, along with the features list.

Super 8 Special Features List

"SUPER 8 tells the story of six friends who witness a train wreck while making a Super 8 movie, only to discover that something unimaginable escaped during the crash. They soon discover that the only thing more mysterious than what it is is what it wants."

Special Features and Technical Specs:

NEWLY REMASTERED IN 4K

Audio Commentary by J.J. Abrams, Bryan Burk, and Larry Fong

The Dream Behind The Film

The Search for New Faces

Meet Joel Courtney

Rediscovering Steel Town

The Visitor Lives

Scoring The Film

Do You Believe in Magic?

The 8mm Revolution

Easter Eggs

Deconstructing the Train Crash

Deleted Scenes

There will also be a Steelbook release of the disc, though no retailer has the exclusive release of it that I could find. More than likely, if there is one, it will be Best Buy. This is one of Abrams's best films, if not THE best, and I think a lot of people still undervalue this one. The cast is spectacular, the effects are great, and the film will make a perfect addition to most 4K collections when it is released in May.