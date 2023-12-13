Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Hulu, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, gareth edwards, hulu, the creator

The Creator Will Debut On Hulu On December 20th

The Creator couldn't find an audience in theaters, but maybe it will on streaming. It will make its debut on Hulu on December 20th.

2023 was the year of movies with a ton of potential failing to cross the line from "pretty good" to "greatness." Usually, that wouldn't be a huge deal, but with prices of everything going up and the recession really starting to hit people where it hurts, people weren't willing to take a gamble on something that wasn't raved about (for the most part). So when films from massive franchises underperform, it stings and is surprising, but there is still that lingering hope that maybe something original come along and do well to prove everyone wrong. People wanted that film to be The Creator for a while, and the early reactions looked pretty positive overall.

However, even though the film was budgeted exceptionally well and didn't have many costs to recoup, it still failed to find an audience at the box office. It hurts a little more when something original fails because it gives studios another excuse not to throw big weight behind original stories. So, while The Creator didn't light the world on fire, the film is pretty good, and now those who missed out on checking out in September will have a chance. Today, it was announced that the film will be making its debut on Hulu on December 20th. 20th Century Studios released a new TV spot and poster for the release. Maybe now the film can find an audience and become a cult classic later on down the line.

The Creator: Cast List, Release Date, Summary

Directed by Gareth Edwards (Rogue One, Godzilla), the film stars John David Washington (Tenet), Gemma Chan (Eternals), Ken Watanabe (Inception), Sturgill Simpson (Dog), newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles and Academy Award® winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya). The film's screenplay is by Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz, from a story by Edwards. The producers are Gareth Edwards, p.g.a., Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, p.g.a., and Arnon Milchan. The executive producers are Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Natalie Lehmann, Nick Meyer, and Zev Foreman. It was released in theaters on September 29th.

Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy line into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he's been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

