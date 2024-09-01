Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: bill skarsgard, film, lionsgate, the crow

The Crow Star Bill Skarsgård on Making the Film Feel "Different"

The Crow star Bill Skarsgård opens up about the franchise's impactful legacy and their desire to make something new.

After its polarizing release, The Crow has naturally generated a lot of debate amongst longtime fans about how this new film compares to other installments (especially the cult classic 1994 version). However, as it's been stated from the film's conception, this version of The Crow aims to reinvent the story while also remaining true to its popular source material. Now, the film's top-billed actor is expressing his thoughts about the legacy of the franchise while reflecting on the intentions of this particular story.

The Crow Star Shares His Thoughts on Remaking its Source Material

During a conversation with People to promote the film's release, The Crow star Bill Skarsgård reveals, "So I'm not the first one to fill those shoes. An iconic performance, a tragic thing that happened with [The Crow star Brandon Lee]. And for me, I approached this like I do any other job like, 'What's this story? How can I do this story justice?' We were not remaking that movie, and that was never the intention. I feel like that movie and his performance is iconic and shouldn't be tampered with at all." He goes on to conclude, "So I'm glad that we tried to do something very different with it."

Skarsgård has definitely proven himself a worthy horror/action genre asset through his projects like Hemlock Grove, Boy Kills World, and IT. So, regardless of its reception, at least we know the film's titular character was given to a talented actor.

The Crow summary: Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Lionsgate's The Crow is in theaters now.

