The Crow: Director Believes His Reboot Is "Not A Studio Movie"

We are a little over a month from the new version of The Crow hitting theaters, and the director thinks it is "not a studio movie" in tone.

Article Summary Rupert Sanders' The Crow reboot is seen as a gritty indie movie.

With a $50 million budget, it challenges typical Hollywood norms.

Bonus Sanders seeks a comeback of more raw, impactful filmmaking.

Fans debate the film's potential as its August 23rd release approaches.

The Crow is about a month away from release, and while the internet has had some fun with the trailer, people are excited to see what elements from the original story from James O'Barr will be present in this new version. Starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs, and Danny Huston, the film is directed by Rupert Sanders. Sanders, in a new chat with Empire, says that his film is "not a studio film" and that he hopes that a certain way of making films is starting to make a comeback. Read his quotes below.

The Crow Is Coming, Like It Or Not

"There's nothing to do with Hollywood in this movie at all," says Sanders, "it's a very scrappy indie movie." Because of that, Sanders feels he was "able to remain close to the centre and the darkness and the violence that's in the graphic novel. The only reason we could do that is because it's not a studio movie. You have to be more adept at making things more efficiently, that is emotionally resonant, and not just spectacle," he reflects. "I really hope we're in for another kind of Easy Riders, Raging Bulls period of having to make these more down-and-dirty films that still feel like big epic movies [but] are weirder and stranger." That is a hell of a list to compare The Crow to there, Rupert. The budget for this film was reportedly $50 million, far from "scrappy little indie movie" status, though it is a far cry from the biggest blockbuster. I think this film has potential, but the more I hear and read about it, the less interested I am. Hopefully, everyone will leave the theater happy when this opens on August 23rd.

