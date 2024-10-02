Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: the electric state

The Electric State: First Look At The Russo Brothers New Film

Netflix has released first-look images and a summarty for the new film from Anthony and Joe Russo titled The Electric State.

Article Summary Netflix unveils first-look images for "The Electric State" directed by the Russo Brothers.

Set in a retro-futuristic 1990s, an orphaned teen embarks on a quest with a mysterious robot.

Starring Millie Bobby Brown, Chris Pratt, and Anthony Mackie, the film promises a thrilling adventure.

"The Electric State" is set to stream on Netflix in 2025, featuring an impressive ensemble cast.

So far, the Russo Brothers have been hanging out over at Netflix for a hot minute now, and it hasn't really paid off for anyone involved. None of the movies that they have released have done well, and even if the numbers are all right at the beginning, they drop off in terms of the conversation within a week or two of being released. Unless that conversation is about the most expensive movies that Netflix has ever greenlit and if that movie was a waste of money. The Russos have another film coming out in 2025 with Netflix, and it has a very impressive cast with a neat-sounding concept. As with most Netflix films, the execution is going to be the make or break of this new film, titled The Electric State. Netflix released a nice little pile of images and a detailed summary as well.

The Electric State: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel) stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she's visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle's genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher's disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.

The Electric State is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Brown, Pratt, Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci, and Woody Norman. Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Alan Tudyk lend their talents as the voices of the robots. The film is based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag with a screenplay written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely. It will stream to Netflix sometime in 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!