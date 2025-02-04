Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: the electric state

The Electric State: New Sneak Peek Shows Off A Not So Nice Encounter

The new sneak peek release of Netflix's The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, shows off an encounter with robots that doesn't go well.

Article Summary Netflix's The Electric State shows a tense robotic encounter with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.

Sneak peek raises doubts about the film's potential, despite its star-studded cast and intriguing premise.

Russo Brothers, known for Avengers, direct this retro-futuristic adventure set in the 1990s.

Will this big-budget Netflix film crash or surprise? Mark your calendars for March 14, 2025.

Netflix previewed a large portion of its 2025 slate the other day and one of the bigger movies that is coming out is The Electric State. Set against the backdrop of a world after the war against the robots and its fallout, this isn't terminator, but something very different looking. It also has all of the hallmarks of a Netflix movie that will crash and burn which include a ton of money on screen for a concept that sounds interesting but executed in a way that feels clunky. A cast featuring some impressive names putting in performances that are a bit weird and usually featuring terrible wigs. The Russo Brothers have officially headed back to Marvel Studios to work on the next two Avengers movies, so you have to wonder if this movie is the reason why they are turning tail and running back to what worked the first time around. The new sneak peek does not exactly look promising, which is a shame; Netflix can release good movies; they just seem to miss more than they hit.

The Electric State: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The Electric State is a spectacular adventure from the directors of Avengers: Endgame set in an alternate, retro-futuristic version of the 1990s. Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, Damsel) stars as Michelle, an orphaned teenager navigating life in a society where sentient robots resembling cartoons and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now live in exile following a failed uprising. Everything Michelle thinks she knows about the world is upended one night when she's visited by Cosmo, a sweet, mysterious robot who appears to be controlled by Christopher — Michelle's genius younger brother whom she thought was dead. Determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost, Michelle sets out across the American southwest with Cosmo, and soon finds herself reluctantly joining forces with Keats (Chris Pratt, Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World), a low-rent smuggler, and his wisecracking robot sidekick, Herman (voiced by Anthony Mackie). As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies — and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher's disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected.

The Electric State is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and stars Brown, Pratt, Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Giancarlo Esposito, Academy Award nominee Stanley Tucci, and Woody Norman. Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, and Alan Tudyk lend their talents as the voices of the robots. The film is based on the graphic novel by Simon Stålenhag with a screenplay written by Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely. It will stream to Netflix on March 14, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!