The Equalizer 3 – Fireworks Hide Gunshots In A New Deleted Scene

Sony Pictures has shared a new deleted scene from The Equalizer 3 where some beautiful fireworks hide some gunshots.

The Equalizer 3 is currently out to rent or buy on PVOD and is currently in theaters as well. While the third entry in the ultimate "dad movie" franchise didn't exactly light the box office on fire, it also didn't do poorly either, and making the release window shorter is probably a good idea. There was a lot of competition this summer, and even as of a month ago, it was still hard to find a place at the box office for most movies. The third film in the series has earned some pretty decent reviews and has made over $155 million worldwide on a budget of $70 million. It could do really well on PVOD, and Sony is pushing the film pretty hard. We got the first ten minutes yesterday for anyone who might be on the fence still, and today, we got a deleted scene where fireworks mask gunshots. We'll have to see if Sony announces the digital numbers next week, but the box office margin was likely good enough that if everyone wanted to do another one of these, they would probably get the green light.

The Equalizer 3: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he's done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia.

The Equalizer 3, directed by Antoine Fuqua, stars Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, and David Denman. The Equalizer 3 is currently in theaters and available to buy or rent on PVOD now.

