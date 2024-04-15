Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Fall Guy

The Cast Of The Fall Guy Attempts To Explain The Movie In 60 Seconds

The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt are here to explain to you, in 60 seconds, what the movie is about and why you should go see it.

Trailers and posters might be good for marketing films, but sometimes, you need to explain things a little faster, and sometimes, you need to take advantage of the fact that you have extremely charismatic leads. That is what Universal is doing with The Fall Guy. They shared a new video with stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt summarizing in a minute the kind of movie that audiences will be walking into when the film rolls into theaters next month. So far, the movie has premiered at South by Southwest and CinemaCon, and people really like it. However, positive buzz doesn't always translate to ticket sales, and starting the summer off on a high note would be a step in the right direction for all of the studios.

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3rd, 2024.

