The Fall Guy: Emily Blunt's Character Is Loosely Based On Greta Gerwig

Emily Blunt's director in The Fall Guy is loosely based on Greta Gerwig and wasn't even a director in very early drafts of the film.

Originally written as a makeup artist, Blunt's role evolved to a first-time director.

Ryan Gosling stars as a stuntman, adding an intriguing layer to the dynamic cast.

The Fall Guy, set for a May release, teases an action-packed start to summer.

The Fall Guy made a decent splash at South by Southwest, and Universal is likely hoping that they can continue to ride the wave of decent press until the movie is released at the beginning of May. They are doing a lot of press for this film, so maybe they can pull that off. The movie will do well, and we can start the summer season on a good note. While Ryan Gosling's stuntman is a character that looks like they were writing for the other famous Ryan, then Gosling showed up and hit it out of the park; Emily Blunt is also on hand as our very stressed-out first-time director. However, it turns out that in the first drafts of the film, she wasn't a director. Kelly McCormick, producing partner and wife of director David Leitch, explained to Total Film that initially, "Emily's role was a makeup artist when we sold it, and we converted it to first-time directing right before we gave her a very rough draft. It made it feel like [the character] had more pressure on her."

While there is press on everyone involved when you're making a film, there is something to be said about a first-time female director and the pressure that comes with knowing that if you don't knock this out of the park, you could end up in director jail for the rest of your career. When it came to crafting Judy the makeup artist into Judy the director, Blunt explained that it was a collaborative process and she had a lot to say about her. "We all kind of built her together because I think, maybe in the original script, she was quite severe and that sort of tough director," explained Blunt. "But I think, for me, it's always more interesting to play someone who's in a situation where they're way over their head." We think it's safe to say that most of the people in The Fall Guy seem to be in over their heads in very different ways, but that's neither here nor there. Blunt went on to say that Judy is "a mix of a few other people I'd met and pulled from" but specifically cited Barbie director Greta Gerwig, explaining that "with the warmth and the charm, I guess there's a little Greta in there."

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3rd, 2024.

