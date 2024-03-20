Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy: New Trailer Teases The Story And Some Crazy Action

Universal has released a new trailer for The Fall Guy which just had a successful debut at SXSW. It will be released in theaters on May 3rd.

Article Summary Universal unveils action-packed "The Fall Guy" trailer after a rousing SXSW debut.

Ryan Gosling leads, with Emily Blunt co-starring in this 1980s TV series reboot.

Directed by David Leitch, anticipating a strong summer kickoff with a May 3rd release.

The new trailer highlights dynamic stunts and charming lead chemistry.

The Fall Guy had its premiere at South by Southwest, and right now, things are looking pretty good. While we do have to consider Festival Brain and the fact that there is very little room for nuance at film festivals, it looks like we might be off to a solid start for the summer season. Universal knows they won't top last year, but having a solid follow-up year after Oppenheimer is how to secure extra investors and really convince people that it wasn't a one-off and that you do know what you're doing. The movie is about six weeks away, so we still have a little time before the public gets their hands on it. Universal released a new trailer today that teased some crazy action scenes and the banter we can expect between our two leads. There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this one, so let's cross our fingers and start the summer season off on the right foot.

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3rd, 2024.

