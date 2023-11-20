Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: The Fall Guy, Universal Pictures

The Fall Guy Is A Little Bit Of 3 Well Known Ryan Gosling Films

The screenwriter for The Fall Guy says that this role is the ultimate Ryan Gosling role because it has "the goofiness of Nice Guys, the inherent cool of Drive, and the romantic likeability of The Notebook."

Article Summary

Ryan Gosling's role blends his best traits from 'Nice Guys', 'Drive', and 'Notebook'.

Director David Leitch pairs stuntman past with Gosling's skill for a perfect match.

Cautious optimism surrounds the film's potential amid director Leitch's past works.

Universal recently decided to delay The Fall Guy from March to May to give it an optimal release date now that Deadpool 3 has moved to July. We got our first look at this film back during the Universal presentation at CinemaCon, but now we're starting to understand better what this movie will be like. We are also getting quite a lot of content focused on this film because of the release date change, but that's beside the point. Star Ryan Gosling has been in a variety of roles in the last couple of years ever since Hollywood stopped trying to typecast him as just a pretty leading man. According to screenwriter Drew Pearce, you'll like Colt Seavers in The Fall Guy if you're a fan of Gosling's versatile catalog of roles. He tells Empire, "This role has the goofiness of Nice Guys, the inherent cool of Drive, and the romantic likeability of The Notebook." Color us intrigued, and double bonus points for even mentioning The Nice Guys.

It sounds like the character is extremely Ryan Gosling-specific, so it isn't surprising to hear that Gosling was the first and only person they had in mind to play Colt in The Fall Guy. Director David Leitch said, "The only person we had in mind was Ryan. There are a lot of actors who can play the bravado and the machismo of it all, but Ryan can also be self-deprecating." Leitch would know the vibes of a stuntman, considering that is where he started his career.

It makes Leitch sort of the perfect director to take on this story because he knows what kind of mindset the men who do this job have. Leitch explained, "You have a guy who has the skill set, but he's constantly underestimated. Stunt performers are, by design, meant to be overlooked and underestimated. They're not meant to have the spotlight." So we have a guy who is used to being in the background very much pushed to the foreground, and to an extent, this film will see him dealing with that shift in dynamic. The Fall Guy trailer looks like it could be a lot of fun, but most of Leitch's films tend to have good trailers but fall apart when it comes to the final movie [looking at you, Bullet Train], so we'll keep a weary eye on this one. You can keep the double bonus points for The Nice Guys plug, though.

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3, 2024.

