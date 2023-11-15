Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: deadpool 3, The Fall Guy, universal, Universal Pictures

The Fall Guy Release Date Moves From March To May 2024

The Fall Guy, the new film from director David Leitch, has moved from March to May 2024, taking the release recently vacated by Deadpool 3.

Article Summary The Fall Guy leaps from March to May 3, 2024, after Deadpool 3 vacates the spot.

Director David Leitch helms the film, inspired by the 1980s TV series.

Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt lead the star-studded ensemble cast.

Universal snagged the prime early May release, typically a lucrative slot.

We just got our first look at The Fall Guy, the new film from director David Leitch, earlier this month, and now the film is getting a release date shift. In this case, we don't really blame anyone involved for this. Disney shifted its entire slate a few days ago, and with that, some prime real estate opened up for someone else to jump on. So, while Deadpool 3 might have left May to head to July 2024, The Fall Guy could move from March 1, 2024, to May 3, 2024, according to Variety. The concept of whether or not there is even an off-season anymore regarding film releases is up for debate, but there are some times that seem to do better than others, and the beginning of May is one of those times. So it's not surprising that Universal jumped on the chance to get this vacated release date.

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3, 2024.

