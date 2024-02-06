Posted in: Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: florence pugh, thunderbolts

Florence Pugh On How Thunderbolts Has Been "Looming" Since Black Widow

Dune: Part Two star Florence Pugh has revealed that Thunderbolts is a project that's been "looming" on the horizon since Black Widow.

There have been a couple of Marvel projects with a few false starts in the last couple of months, but Thunderbolts may have had even more than we knew about. The film got caught up in the strikes and had to be pushed back to 2025, when it became apparent that it would not make its 2024 release date. However, it sounds like there could have been more delays than we even knew about. There is always more going on behind the scenes. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Florence Pugh revealed that she was under the impression that Thunderbolts was supposed to shoot not long after Black Widow, but that didn't happen. The movie has been this "looming" project for her to the point that it feels a little surreal that she's heading to set very soon.

"It kind of feels like it might not happen because of the amount of times it has been paused, which is just a natural feeling," Pugh said about actually heading into production for Thunderbolts. "But I'm going straight after this; when we're done with press, I'm going to Atlanta and start doing some prep and do a bit more press with you guys, and then I'm off; I'm shooting. It's wonderful. When we shot Black Widow, we thought we were going to shoot the next movie relatively sooner than we did, and it's just been this thing that's been looming, that we've been waiting to shoot at some point in the future, and now it's finally happening. So it feels real, and Yelena is coming back."

So it sounds like Thunderbolts, or at least some version of it, has been in the cards for a long time, but COVID-19 and the strikes pushed everything back, and now here we are, nearly five years later, finally getting to this movie. Pugh's career has drastically changed from 2021 when Black Widow had a hybrid release on PVOD and theaters. The cast of Thunderbolts is stacked, even if they have had to shift a few things around due to scheduling conflicts, and we love some good old team dynamics in this house.

Thunderbolts: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In June of 2022, we learned that a Thunderbolts project was in the works, and the news was confirmed at the conventions later in the year. At the D23 Expo, we learned the lineup for the movie would include Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). The cast also reportedly includes Harrison Ford as Thaddeus' Thunderbolt' Boss and Geraldine Viswanathan. Jake Schreier is directing the movie from a script by Eric Pearson. Thunderbolts was initially set to start production this year but had to stop due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes because studios like Disney refuse to give writers and actors livable wages. Due to the production halt, Thunderbolts also had its release date delayed from July 26, 2024, to December 20, 2024, and again to July 25, 2025.

