Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: the odyssey

The Odyssey: New Poster For The Next Christopher Nolan Film Released

The prologue for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash IMAX screenings this weekend. We also got a new poster.

Article Summary Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey debuts a new poster as its IMAX prologue screens before Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Prologue footage remains exclusive to theaters, with no official online release from Universal yet.

The Odyssey adapts Homer’s epic poem into a globe-spanning action film using advanced IMAX technology.

Production wrapped in August 2025, with the film set for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026.

The footage for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has been floating around movie theaters for several months now, but it still hasn't made its way online. Even if studios won't release the entire theatrical special they are running in theaters, they will usually release something to combat piracy, but Universal has kept things close to its chest. This weekend is another big IMAX release and according to the official social media accounts for the movie, the prologue will be playing before Avatar: Fire and Ash. For those of you paying attention, there are at least two, possibly three, theater-exclusive trailers or sneak peeks attached to Avatar of all things. Even the people who don't like IMAX will see these in IMAX, so it makes sense.

We also got a new poster today, and the media site for the movie appears to be up and running. Maybe some footage will also be dropping online sometime next week, following Avatar's opening weekend. There's also plenty of time for all of you to read the epic poem it is based on before July. Your former English professors and teachers will be very happy with you if you do, I promise.

The Odyssey Looks Like It Will Be Epic In Every Sense Of The Word

Christopher Nolan's next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX®film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX® film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026. The Odyssey stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, and Lupita Nyong'o, with Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The Odyssey is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for their company, Syncopy. The executive producer is Thomas Hayslip.

At the beginning of October 2024, it was officially announced that Christopher Nolan would be returning to Universal for his next film following the success of Oppenheimer. It seemed to be the final nail in the coffin for Nolan's relationship with Warner Bros. Universal, which appears to be giving him whatever he wants, which makes sense considering the whole Barbeheimer thing, the box office, and the awards season. On December 24, 2024, it was announced on X/Twitter that Nolan would be adapting the classic, The Odyssey: "Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026." A teaser trailer was released in theaters only attached to Jurassic World Rebirth in July 2025. While it did leak online, the trailer has not been released online as of September 2025. Production reportedly wrapped at the beginning of August 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!