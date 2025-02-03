Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: the fantastic four: first steps

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Marvel Starts A Countdown To Launch

Marvel Studios has started a countdown to the launch of the first trailer of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which will debut early tomorrow.

Article Summary Marvel teases Fantastic Four trailer debuting at 4 AM PST tomorrow, fueling excitement for fans.

Countdown video hints at Marvel's First Family, sparking anticipation for long-awaited footage.

Fans anticipate first look amid years of speculation, rumors, and potential VFX critiques.

Marvel's release timing aligns with high-profile announcements, sustaining fan engagement.

The long wait for footage from The Fantastic Four: First Steps ends very early tomorrow morning. Marvel has started teasing the "launch" of something big at 4 AM PST tomorrow morning with a countdown video and a little graphic showing the last names of Marvel's First Family. I'm just saying that little graphic looks like a pin, and I might have an entire binder of pins, and it should be in my hands immediately. To say that people have been excited about this movie from the moment it was announced in the summer of 2019 might be an understatement. Aside from the third Deadpool movie, you could probably write a book about all the rumors and "leaks" surrounding this film. It's going to be nice to finally see some footage so everyone can calm down about all of it. Or people will spend the next five months or so whining about why The Thing's VFX work doesn't look perfect, even though this is a trailer and not the actual movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel's First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus' plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren't bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. The action adventure also stars Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles. Directed by Matt Shakman, produced by Kevin Feige, and executive produced by Louis D'Esposito, Grant Curtis, and Tim Lewis, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps opens in theaters July 25, 2025.

