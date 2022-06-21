The Fifth Element Returns To Theaters For 25th Anniversary

The Fifth Element is a modern sci-fi classic, helping launch the career of Milla Jovovich and answering the question, "What would Gary Oldman look like if his hair melted?". It is the film's 25th anniversary this year, and to help celebrate, Fathom Events is putting the film back in theaters on June 26th and 29th. So, in the next week. The screenings will also feature a new interview with director Luc Besson. Tickets for the showings are available here.

The Fifth Element Is Fantastic On The Big Screen

"From its opening scenes in 1914 Egypt to its towering views of 23rd Century New York City, and its mind-expanding journey to the faraway world of Fhloston Paradise, "The Fifth Element" follows cab driver Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis) as he discovers that the fate of the world is contained within the mysterious Leeloo (Milla Jovovich), who literally drops from the sky and into his life. To save humanity, he must protect her from the evil industrialist Zorg (Gary Oldman), who is embroiled in an intergalactic war between the Mondoshawans and the Mangalores.

The spectacular odyssey across space and time also stars Ian Holm as the mysterious Vito Cornelius, Chris Tucker as hyperactive radio host Ruby Rhod, and Luke Perry as Billy Masterson. The story was conceived by Besson when he was just 16. "The Fifth Element" became a passion project and took more than 20 years to bring to the screen. "The Fifth Element" was nominated for eight César Awards, France's top cinematic honor, and received three awards, including Best Director, Best Cinematography, and Best Production Design."

This is one of the films that helped shape my love for sci-fi, and as cheesy as it is, I cannot help but love it. I saw this when it was initially released, and hopefully, I can catch one of the showings.