The Filmmakers Behind Heretic Suggest That Another Story Could Follow

The filmmakers responsible for the upcoming A24 spiritual horror film Heretic reveal that they already have a spiritual sequel in mind.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods hint at five movie concepts, including a Heretic follow-up.

Heretic promises a unique blend of spiritual tension and supernatural elements.

Film garners praise at TIFF ahead of its November 8, 2024 release.

With the release of A24's upcoming horror film Heretic on the horizon, the film's co-writers and co-directors are already considering the possibility of a spiritual sequel. While this is still just talk, it suggests that the film is set to be expansive with significant potential for future developments, even if it takes a little time to find its way.

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, filmmakers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods revealed that they are actively exploring several potential projects, including continuing the themes introduced in Heretic. Beck shared, "There are five different ideas that we're kind of pushing forward right now that range from a giant science fiction movie that is to us like the best concept that we've ever dreamt up, ranging to something that's a spiritual sequel to Heretic, where it takes maybe a topic that isn't always discussed in genre the same way that we're doing in Heretic and expanding upon that." Woods then added, "It's a question of which one we're going to do next. It's tough. It's a tough choice."

Heretic Cast, Plot, and Release Date

The film is said to kick off when two missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attempt to convert a Scottish man; finding themselves entangled in a perilous situation that is far more dangerous than they ever could have imagined. Heretic's cast includes Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed, Sophie Thatcher as Sister Barnes, Chloe East as Sister Paxton, Topher Grace as Elder Kennedy, and Elle Young as Prophet. While Heretic doesn't officially drop until next week, the film has already garnered praise from its Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) screening, with the consensus being that it provides audiences with a unique take on the horror genre, combining spiritual tension with supernatural elements.

Are you excited about the upcoming A24 genre title? Heretic is set to be released in the United States on November 8, 2024.

