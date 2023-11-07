Posted in: Horror, Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, final girls, horror, Todd Strauss-Schulson

The Final Girls Director Drops Scrapped Sequel Details

The director of the 2015 cult horror/comedy film The Final Girls recently revealed some of his scrapped sequel plans.

It's been more than eight years since the release of The Final Girls, which brought tons of humor to a classic slasher concept with a core theme that's all about family. And while we once hoped that a prospective sequel would offer us a chance to see Malin Akerman on-screen in The Final Girls once more, there's been no movement on that front. Though, at least now we know where the film could have gone if given the opportunity!

A Father and Daughter Dynamic Was Planned for Final Girls 2

During an interview with Collider, The Final Girls director Todd Strauss-Schulson revealed new details about the undeveloped sequel plans, admitting, "Believe it or not, the movie didn't make enough money to warrant one. Though it somehow has this life of its own, and every year, it screened in houses like this. We had a good idea. They tried to do it as a TV show once. We had a good idea for a sequel, all the actors would love to do it, but 'What's Final Girls?' The vague idea that Josh and Mark had was that they would be out in the real world, and Billy, the actor who played Billy Murphy, was the dad. And so it would be about her and her dad in the real world, and all the other actors are now old and sh–ty, but real Billy's in the real world, so real Billy and actor Billy have to duke it out in the real world, and all this fucking stuff."

Back in 2015, during the release of the film at the Toronto Film Festival, Strauss-Schulson suggested that there were plans for more when telling several Q&A attendees that the planned sequel story was very dependent on the popularity of the film, explaining, "The sequel starts when you and all your friends show up at the movie theater on October 9, and hashtag Final Girls and convince Sony to spend money on a sequel! It's up to you; we all wanna do it! We love each other, we think this movie's rad, we wanna do it. You gotta tell these middle-aged white adults that they should do it."

After nearly ten years, the film still feels extremely relevant and worth revisiting, so maybe one day, the stars will align and allow us to witness The Final Girls 2. We can hope!

