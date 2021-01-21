The First Poster for Godzilla vs. Kong, Trailer This Saturday

We knew it was coming as soon as they announced the new release date, but we finally know when the first trailer for Godzilla vs. Kong is coming, and we have the first poster. Ever since Warner Bros. and HBO Max announced their decision to make all of their 2021 releases a hybrid release that includes a theatrical window and a 31-day window on HBO Max, people have been up in arms. While there hasn't been anything concrete released, the loudest and angriest rumors were coming from Legendary. They reportedly put in 75% of Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong's budgets and were not informed about this massive change ahead of time. They are reportedly still working out the details for Dune, right now there is a rumor it's going to get a traditional release, and Godzilla vs. Kong moved up. We knew a trailer had to be coming out soon with a March release date, and today, the official Twitter showed off a poster and revealed that the trailer is coming out on Saturday.

Godzilla vs. Kong was once a sure thing but Godzilla: King of the Monsters underperformed at the box office and critically, which is likely why Legendary was willing to keep the hybrid release. It was a sure thing when it was made immediately after King of the Monsters, but now it isn't. The "not quite sure this is going to make money" movies are the ones that could benefit from a hybrid release. Someone on the fence with an HBO Max subscription could watch it, enjoy it, and decide to go rewatch it at theaters [provided it is safe, please be careful]. King of the Monsters was kind of a mess of a movie, but it was pretty, so hopefully, this one is at least good to look at.

Summary: Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into fantastic uncharted terrain, unearthing clues to the Titans' very origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Godzilla vs. Kong, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir. It will be released on March 26, 2021, in theaters and on HBO Max.