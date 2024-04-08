Posted in: Movies | Tagged: The Fall Guy

The Fall Guy: 2 International 1 Domestic Poster

Ahead of the CinemaCon screening, Universal has dropped some more posters for The Fall Guy. One is from Regal and the others are international.

The Fall Guy made a big splash at South by Southwest last month, and the film is getting in front of even more people today as it screens for theater owners and media at CinemaCon. It's the movie kicking off the summer blockbuster season, and starting off strong would be good for everyone in the industry, no matter what studio they work for. The movie is all over the floor at CinemaCon, for good reason, and they are also releasing new posters online as well. IMP Awards got their hands on two more international posters, while Regal shared a new poster that is a homage to posters of the past, which makes sense considering the film. Since the embargo is fully up for this film, look for more reactions to drop later tonight from those of us attending the CinemaCon screening,

The Fall Guy: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Oscar® nominee Ryan Gosling (The Gray Man, La La Land) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place films, Edge of Tomorrow) star in this feature film inspired by the hit 1980s TV series. The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch, the blockbuster director of Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw and the producer of John Wick and Nobody, from a screenplay by Hobbs & Shaw screenwriter Drew Pearce (Hotel Artemis, Iron Man 3).

The film also stars Golden Globe winner Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Bullet Train, Tenet), Winston Duke (Black Panther franchise, Us), Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso, Sex Education), and Academy Award® nominee Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). The Fall Guy is produced by Kelly McCormick (Bullet Train, Nobody, Atomic Blonde) and David Leitch for their company 87North, by Ryan Gosling, and by Guymon Casady (Game of Thrones, Steve Jobs) for Entertainment 360. The film is executive produced by Drew Pearce, Geoff Shaevitz, and the creator of the original Fall Guy television series, Glen A. Larson. It will be released on May 3rd, 2024.

