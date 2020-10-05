The First Posters for The 355 Introduces the Cast, Trailer Tonight

There are a couple of projects that just sound interesting based on the cast, and The 355 is one of them. Universal Pictures brought on Simon Kinberg as the director despite the fact that his first outing as director was Dark Phoenix, which flopped for all involved. In this case, we have a great cast of Oscar-winners and nominees that could probably carry a movie regardless of whether or not Kinberg can direct. Usually, the release date of January would be worrying since that is usually a dumping ground for bad movies, but with the year we've been having, it might not be the bad news we all think it is. The official twitter account shared a poster and then five character posters of the main cast, and we'll be getting the first trailer tonight.

We'll have to see how the first trailer footage looks tonight; so far, this could be interesting. It's a team-up spy thriller with a bunch of awesome ladies. We've seen better movies get by on worse concepts. The posters are fun in that they highlight that this is an international band of spies, which is cool. With just the description released and the cast, this movie ticks two of this writer's boxes in that it has awesome ladies that are going to kick ass and some team dynamics. Let's just hope there are still movie theaters around by the time this movie is supposed to come out.

The 355, directed by Simon Kinberg, it stars Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Lupita Nyong'o, Diane Kruger, Sebastian Stan, and Édgar Ramírez. It will be released on January 15, 2021.