Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: heart of stone, netflix

The First Trailer For Heart Of Stone Has Been Released At TUDUM

Netflix is making attempt number 478748 to kick off an action franchise [that isn't Extraction or The Old Guard] with the first trailer for Heart of Stone.

It feels like every other movie that Netflix releases feels like it is trying to kick off its own massive action franchise. They have tried a couple of times, and none have really stuck. The most infamous of these flops would probably be The Grey Man, but there have been plenty more. Extraction and The Old Guard are the only two that have gained any momentum, and it should be noted that they were both released during the height of the pandemic when we all had to stay home. We'll have to see how Extraction 2 does this weekend, and Netflix is continuing to personally attack me by releasing no new information on The Old Guard 2. Instead, as we head into the final minutes of TUDUM, we have the first trailer for Heart of Stone which looks like every other spy movie we have seen in the last couple of years.

Here's a secret: if a movie is marketing itself as "from the producers of," that isn't a good sign. It means there isn't much else that they can use to promote this movie. Hopefully, Heart of Stone is another one that works because these bad ones are getting annoying. Or Netflix could release The Old Guard 2 and put me out of my misery.

Heart of Stone: Cast List, Release Date, Summary

Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Matthias Schweighöfer in HEART OF STONE. It will only be on Netflix on August 11. Gal Gadot is Agent Rachel Stone, the only intelligence operative who stands between her global, peace-keeping organization and the loss of its most valuable — and dangerous — asset, codenamed: The Heart.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!