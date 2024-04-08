Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: daisy ridley, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Daisy Ridley Has "A Lot Of Joy" For Star Wars Despite Controversy

Daisy Ridley says that there is "a lot of joy with me and these films," even if the Star Wars sequel trilogy is divisive among fans.

Article Summary Daisy Ridley expresses joy for Star Wars, teases a return without a script yet.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Star Wars film plans to feature Ridley as Rey.

Star Wars slate is crowded with projects by Favreau, Filoni, Mangold, and Waititi.

No release date for Ridley's Star Wars film; fans urged to temper sequel speculation.

Star Wars is returning to the big screen, and a handful of films are in varying levels of development. At the moment, however, we don't know too much about any of the plots of these movies as each one is being closely guarded. One thing we know is that the film directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is bringing back Daisy Ridley as Rey. That is about all we know, and it's also all Ridley knows, as she has been very vocal about the fact that she hasn't even seen a script yet. However, she did speak to Collider recently and reassured fans that she wouldn't have come back if it wasn't for a good reason that "excited" her. She also acknowledges that the sequel trilogy has some controversies but that there's a "a lot of joy" with her and these films.

"There's just a lot of joy with me and these films," Ridley explained. "Honestly, if I wasn't excited, I wouldn't have done it. It feels like a great thing to be a part of. Why wouldn't I [do it]? Yes, they have been divisive, but also they bring a lot of love and joy to a lot of people."

Before January 2024, we would have said that Obaid-Chinoy seemed to be the furthest along in terms of development compared to the other Star Wars films that have been announced. However, with Jon Favreau joining the ranks and The Mandalorian & Grogu going into production this year, it's unclear where Ridley's return to the big screen falls on this suddenly hectic timeline. Dave Filoni is using his film as a final wrap to all of the television shows. So, all seasons need to be released before that can happen. James Mangold brought on a new writer for his film, which reportedly has a working title of Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi , and it looks like his next project after A Complete Unknown. Taika Waititi has said he's in no rush to get this film off the ground and is still in the scripting phase. Shawn Levy is in deep in Deadpool 3 post-production and Stranger Things.

There is still no release date for the film that stars Ridley, and you can bet people will speculate about this film for the next couple of years until we get some more solid details. Let's cool it on the sequel or trilogy talk first, though, and let Obaid-Chinoy make her Star Wars film without expecting to set up two more.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!