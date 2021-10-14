The Flash Director Andy Muschietti Teases "Something Big" For Saturday

DC FanDome is going to have a bunch of new stuff for DC fans, and one of the movies we might actually see some footage of is The Flash. After many delays and looking like it wasn't ever going to get off of the ground, the movie is finally happening. Last year we got some concept art and the reveal that the film was going to have multiple versions of Batman, and director Andy Muschietti is teasing on Instagram that we can expect something big. The movie is due out in a little over a year. Are we going to get a trailer? Or maybe some sort of behind-the-scenes reel? Are we going to get official looks at a couple of the costumes? Muschietti could be teasing any number of really fun things.

There are quite a few DC projects that have had a hard time getting off of the ground, but The Flash might be one of the more troubled productions. It was initially announced with a 2018 release date and has gone through nearly half a dozen directors and page-one rewrites ever since. The movie finally got off of the ground this year, so it looks like it might actually happen. Andy Muschietti is directing with Ezra Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Ian Loh, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Rudy Mancuso are confirmed to be in the cast.

The Flash currently has a November 4, 2022 release date, and the movie is well into production by now, so they should have plenty of time to get everything done. That way, they have time to bring back anyone who might need to do reshoots. Maybe everyone will be able to keep their star from allegedly choking female fans.