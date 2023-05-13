The Flash: New TV Spot Focuses On Nora Allen For Mother's Day A new TV spot for The Flash has been released for Mother's Day that spotlights Nora Allen. The movie will be released on June 16th.

We are continuing the slow walk toward the release of The Flash, which, since we got to see it at CinemaCon, actually exists. This movie is finally emerging from development hell after nearly a decade and more baggage than the airport. All of that being said, it will be fascinating to see if said baggage from not just the production but also star Ezra Miller's allegations that have been happening since April 2020 make a dent at the box office. It's still too early to tell, but no matter how any of this looks, it shouldn't be forgotten how serious the allegations against Miller are. Warner Bros. has started pushing the movie with a new TV spot focused on mothers for tomorrow and a new international TV spot with some new footage.

Love to all the moms and mother figures out there this weekend. #MomsAreSuperheros Check out THE FLASH – Only in Theaters June 16. pic.twitter.com/Ze3QGmzfsm — The Flash (@theFlash) May 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Flash: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures presents The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti (the IT films, Mama). Ezra Miller reprises their role as Barry Allen in the DC Super Hero's first-ever standalone feature film. Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he's looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry's only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?

The Flash ensemble also includes rising star Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon (Bullet Train, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), Ron Livingston (Loudermilk, The Conjuring), Maribel Verdú (Elite, Y tu mamá también), Kiersey Clemons (Zack Snyder's Justice League, Sweetheart), Antje Traue (King of Ravens, Man of Steel) and Michael Keaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming, Batman). It will be released on June 16, 2023.